Sponsored Content: Buying & Selling Your Home is Now Easier Than Ever

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black and Latino people in North Carolina have gotten COVID-19 vaccines at rates outperforming their share of the population during the week since Gov. Roy Cooper announced a lottery incentive for getting the shots, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

A total of 45,395 people received their first doses since June 10, when Cooper said the state would hold drawings for four $1 million cash prizes and four $125,000 scholarships for children between 12 and 17.