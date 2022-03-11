Looking for something to celebrate this weekend? Look no further as it’s Chili’s 47th birthday this Sunday, and they’re serving up a couple delicious deals to celebrate. The beloved Chili’s Presidente Margarita, that is hand shaken 25 times, will be just $3.13 all day. And if you’re feeling lucky, the Chili’s margarita of the month, ‘The Lucky Jameson,’ is just $5 for the entire month of March.

Head to Chilis.com/locations to find a location close to you. And visit welcometochilis.com on Sunday for a special surprise!