Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next Friday Night Football Game With a Bojangles Tailgate Box

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he expects to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, during which he would take up Turkey’s ouster from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

The United States removed NATO ally Turkey from the international program that produces the F-35 jets in 2019 over Ankara’s decision to buy Russia’s advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. Washington says the Russian system compromises the F-35s’ security.