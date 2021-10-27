Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next Friday Night Football Game With a Bojangles Tailgate Box

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
NC State Fair
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey’s F-35 ouster in Glasgow
Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism
Elk rescued from child's swing
Video
3 buildings near Capitol evacuated after reported bomb threat
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as state data shows spread dropping in NC
Video
Top Stories
Will COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids end masking in schools?
Top Stories
CDC says some may need 4th COVID vaccine dose
Video
COVID-19 in NC: More than 2/3 of adults now fully vaccinated; state moves closer to 18,000th death
Merck agrees to let other drug makers produce its COVID-19 pill
Legal Aid of NC starts new eviction diversion program for tenants in underserved areas
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
ALERT: Central NC likely to see 2nd severe weather event Thursday night
Video
Top Stories
‘Last hurrah’ – Secondary severe weather season expected in central NC before cooldown
Video
Thousands without power in Durham as severe thunderstorms pound Triangle
Video
ALERT UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued as storms still possible Monday night
Video
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? Storm approaches West Coast, bringing rain, wind, possible flooding
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
'Rust' movie-set shooting: Authorities present findings
Video
Top Stories
Sailor saves woman floating in sea for 12 hours
Video
Top Stories
CDC says some may need 4th COVID vaccine dose
Video
Actor charged with vandalizing George Floyd statue
Lead projectile recovered from injured ‘Rust’ director, authorities say
Video
Public funeral arrangements made for Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
The Latest: Astros’ Siri replaces McCormick in CF for Game 2
Top Stories
Raiders owner: Team wasn’t targeted in email investigation
Raiders owner: Team wasn’t targeted in email investigation
Which Cleveland Guardians? Roller derby team sues MLB team
Loaded UConn women push for program’s 12th national title
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next Friday Night Football Game With a Bojangles Tailgate Box
My Carolina
by:
Bojangles
Posted:
Oct 27, 2021 / 03:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2021 / 03:06 PM EDT
For more information,
visit cbs17.com/contests
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
NCDMV closes license plate agency over ‘possible violations of state law’
Legal Aid of NC starts new eviction diversion program for tenants in underserved areas
Video
Public funeral arrangements made for Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
Video
Woman missing for months as cannibalism rumors swirl; image of partially nude caged woman found
Video
NC Republican lawmakers could vote on state budget next week
Video
Man arrested for murder after Fayetteville teen girl killed in shooting at planned fight, police say
Video
Dave Chappelle receives sharp criticism over jokes about Charlotte rapper ‘DaBaby,’ NC Walmart shooting
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories