Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next High School Football Game by Entering to Win the Bojangles Tailgate Contest

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) -- A woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of intentionally hitting two people and a dog with a car in Danville Wednesday evening. Not only were both of the people injured, but the dog has gone missing.

A representative for the Danville Police Department told WFXR News that officers responded to the 500 block of Apollo Avenue for a hit-and-run shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.