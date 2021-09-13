Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next High School Football Game with a Free Tailgate Feast from Bojangles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Now that the federal unemployment benefits have ended, Democrats in North Carolina are renewing their call for changes to the state’s benefits system, saying it doesn’t do enough to ensure people can get by when they lose their jobs.

Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Wake) called North Carolina’s benefits “basically the worst in the country” and is calling for an increase in how much money people can receive each week as well as the length of time they could receive those benefits.