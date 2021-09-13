Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next High School Football Game with a Free Tailgate Feast from Bojangles

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Disturbing video shows man kicking woman down NYC subway station escalator
Video
State Democrats renew push to expand North Carolina’s unemployment insurance
California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word
Another COVID-19 number on the rise: Ventilator use in NC reaches pandemic highs
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Another COVID-19 number on the rise: Ventilator use in NC reaches pandemic highs
Top Stories
2 ‘surge tents’ set up at UNC Rex Hospital with another on the way as COVID cases climb
Top Stories
Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19
COVID-19 in NC: 24,000 new cases, 172 deaths reported over weekend
Raleigh’s UNC Rex Hospital installing ‘surge tents’ outside ER as hospital fills up
Video
18 months of the COVID pandemic in 7 charts
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Video
Top Stories
Sept. 10 marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Hail, wind damage possible as severe thunderstorms pop up across central NC
Video
Mindy makes landfall just hours after strengthening to tropical storm
Hurricane Larry causing dangerous rip currents at NC beaches
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Disturbing video shows man kicking woman down NYC subway station escalator
Video
Top Stories
DA: Sampson County deputy justified in fatally shooting suspect who pointed gun during traffic stop
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh’s UNC Rex Hospital installing ‘surge tents’ outside ER as hospital fills up
Video
NC-87 shut down in Cumberland County after tanker truck flips in crash, spills fuel; 3 injured
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC expands garden to provide fresh produce for the community
Video
Mother accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old son over missing ‘digital storage disk card’
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
NC State loses LB Payton Wilson, S Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries
Top Stories
Tech verifications show big jump in bets as football begins
Raducanu’s US Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23
Serbia cries with Djokovic over lost chance to make history
Stafford leads LA Rams past Bears 34-14 in dynamic debut
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Celebrate Your Next High School Football Game with a Free Tailgate Feast from Bojangles
My Carolina
by:
Bojangles
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 03:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 03:13 PM EDT
To enter, visit
cbs17.com/contests
Healthy Living
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19
Fact check: Setting the record straight on claims about vaccine hesitancy among Ph.D.s
Video
21-year-old woman jailed on $2.5 million bond for attempted murder in Goldsboro
Section of major Durham road will be shut down this week for paving project
Video
Man identified in ‘suspicious death’ in Cape Fear River, Fayetteville police say
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘(Expletive) YOU’
NC-87 shut down in Cumberland County after tanker truck flips in crash, spills fuel; 3 injured
Click here for full list of trending stories