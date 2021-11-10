Sponsored Content: Check out all the Resources Little Otter Provides

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Twenty-four Republican state attorneys general said it's up to the states to decide whether companies should be forced to tell employees they have to get a COVID-19 vaccine or get tested.

"What a complicated matter. It's like the Lawyer Relief Act, probably more lawyers out there scrambling than ever before on this issue, which is really a 10th Amendment (issue). Is it a state right or federal right to do this?" said attorney Don Vaughan, who also teaches at Wake Forest School of Law.