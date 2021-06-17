Sponsored Content: Coach Pete Helps us Understand Mutual Funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A team of 50 police officers who serve on a specialized crowd-control unit in Portland, Oregon, and respond to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after a team member was indicted on criminal charges.

During a Wednesday night meeting, officers, detectives and sergeants on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team because of a perceived lack of support from City Hall and from the district attorney over the past year, according to the mayor’s office and officers.