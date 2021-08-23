Sponsored Content: Cool Off with a can of AHA Sparkling Water for Free

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson?
Video
School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit
Poll: Most voters support requiring masks in NC schools
Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson?
Video
Top Stories
Wake County Schools reports 9 COVID-19 clusters on first day of school year
Top Stories
How Pfizer’s FDA approval differs from its Emergency Use Authorization
Video
Pentagon to make vaccine mandatory for military
Video
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Most Americans support school mask, vaccine mandates, poll finds
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island as tropical storm
Video
Top Stories
Hot and humid all week with limited rain chances
Video
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Video
600+ workers deployed in NC mountains to help repair 40 damaged roads, bridges
Video
On verge of hurricane status, Henri triggers rip current and rough surf warnings along NC coast
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Wake County students, teachers back in class – with a focus on COVID-19 safety
Video
Top Stories
Man arrested after Garner standoff, charged with stealing BMW, AR-15, trying to rob Brinks truck
Video
Top Stories
Minor charged with shooting man in the chest during fight at Carrboro party, police say
Video
Pentagon to make vaccine mandatory for military
Video
4-year-old shot, killed while riding in car in Florida, police say
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Cities of Burlington and Raleigh are both hiring
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Jimmy Hayes, 31, Boston College star who played in NHL, dies
Top Stories
Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment
US Open champs get lowest payout since 2012; total prizes up
Iowa State, Notre Dame highlight AP preseason All-Americans
Lewis goes home to Ohio for Solheim Cup as assistant captain
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Cool Off with a can of AHA Sparkling Water for Free
My Carolina
by:
AHA Sparkling Water
Posted:
Aug 23, 2021 / 03:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2021 / 03:02 PM EDT
For more information, visit
facebook.com/drinkaha
Trending Stories
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in daytime Durham shooting, police say
Video shows devastating flooding as 22 dead, 51 missing in Tennessee
Video
Man arrested after Garner standoff, charged with stealing BMW, AR-15, trying to rob Brinks truck
Video
Wake County Schools reports 9 COVID-19 clusters on first day of school year
Mask mandate now in effect for 83% of Wake County
Video
How Pfizer’s FDA approval differs from its Emergency Use Authorization
Video
Amid Afghanistan fallout, NC coastal billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Click here for full list of trending stories