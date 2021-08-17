Sponsored Content: Create a Home That you Would Love to Escape Inside to

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
DISTURBING: Video captures woman screaming ‘help me!’ while being put in van
Video
NAACP, county leaders discuss fate of Asheboro Confederate monument
Video
Right’s group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar
NC detention officer charged after having sex with female inmate, sheriff’s office says
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Arizona governor blocks cash from schools with mask mandates
Video
Top Stories
Nurse fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t regret her choice
Video
Top Stories
School districts nationwide face shortage of bus drivers
Video
‘We’re seeing women bury their children’: Mississippi gets 2nd field hospital in days
Video
NC hospital sees increase in ‘critically ill’ pregnant women with COVID
Video
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, NC health care providers overworked; nursing shortage continues
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NC mountains hit by landslides, flooding and tornadoes as Fred remnants move through
Video
Top Stories
Landslides feared as up to 10 inches of rain possible in NC mountains
Video
Fred drenches North Carolina, Grace and Henri to become hurricanes
Video
Fred becomes tropical storm again as it nears US Gulf Coast
Video
Scattered showers and storms today, 90s return tomorrow
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
DISTURBING: Video captures woman screaming ‘help me!’ while being put in van
Video
Top Stories
NAACP, county leaders discuss fate of Asheboro Confederate monument
Video
Top Stories
11 people charged with lynching after ‘gang-related’ SC high school attack
Video
U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden as Congress members call for Afghanistan investigation
Video
U.S. family in mid-adoption trying to get Afghan child evacuated
Video
Arizona governor blocks cash from schools with mask mandates
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Miggy seeks 500 vs Ohtani, Bassitt hit in head
Top Stories
A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive
After coming close last year, Methodist football goes into 2021 with unfinished business
Video
Wake Forest HS to spend season on the road as iconic Trentini Stadium is rebuilt
Video
Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced for sexual conduct with minor
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Create a Home That you Would Love to Escape Inside to
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Aug 17, 2021 / 03:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2021 / 03:04 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Trending Stories
NC mountains hit by landslides, flooding and tornadoes as Fred remnants move through
Video
When could we see delta peak in North Carolina?
Video
Police investigating after woman reports her dog hanged from doorknob in a Raleigh Hotel
Video
Wake County expected to announce countywide mask mandate on Friday
Video
Landslides close lanes of Interstate-40 outside Asheville, other roadways in western NC
Video
Back to School Week: Backpack Buddies Stops Hunger at Home
Video
Morrisville to join Wake County mask mandate
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories