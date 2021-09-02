Sponsored Content: Create a Retirement Plan that is Ready for Whatever Life Throws Your Way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a visit Thursday afternoon to Austin, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will bring forward legislation to enshrine protections outlined in a landmark Supreme Court case after the strictest abortion law in the country went into effect in Texas.

"When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v. Wade codification on the floor of the House to make sure that women everywhere have access to the reproductive health that they need," Pelosi said.