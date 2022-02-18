Sponsored Content: Donate Plasma Locally at Talecris Plasma

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers in Durham have waited seven years for the new East End Connector to open for traffic, and state transportation officials say the new freeway is set to open this spring.

The East End Connector will link N.C. 147 near Briggs Avenue to U.S. 70 near Holloway Street. It’s expected to give people quicker access to Research Triangle Park where thousands of jobs have been created since 2020.