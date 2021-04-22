Sponsored Content: Don’t do it Yourself. Leave the Remodeling of Your Floors to the Professionals

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
What’s behind the push for a fourth stimulus check
Video
911 calls released in shootout involving NC teacher and Mexican drug cartel
Video
UNC expert says it’s early to assume a COVID-19 booster will be needed, but good to be prepared
Residents displaced after fire heavily damages house in Durham
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
UNC expert says it’s early to assume a COVID-19 booster will be needed, but good to be prepared
Top Stories
What’s causing allergic reactions to some COVID-19 vaccines? UNC working on an answer
Video
Top Stories
Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached
Video
COVID poses added risks to pregnant women, study says
Video
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
Video
Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon, evening
Video
Top Stories
Cold mornings then showers Saturday
Video
Red Flag Warning in effect for central NC; any outdoor fires could quickly grow out of control
Video
Halifax County under tornado warning as severe storms pop up
Video
NC State researchers predict above-average Atlantic hurricane season, 15 to 18 named storms
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
What’s behind the push for a fourth stimulus check
Video
Top Stories
NC leaders, in letter, call on businesses to speak out against restrictive voter laws
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh restaurant manager looking forward to Gov. Cooper lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Video
USDA extends free school meals through June 2022
Video
Fayetteville police looking for man wanted in armed robbery at CVS
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – CarMax is hiring in Raleigh, Fayetteville
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Unlock the cage: Fight promotion returns after year break
Top Stories
NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games
Longhorn Band will be required to play ‘The Eyes of Texas’
CONCACAF avoids Northeast, West Coast for Gold Cup
USGA adds final qualifying site to South Carolina
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Don’t do it Yourself. Leave the Remodeling of Your Floors to the Professionals
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Apr 22, 2021 / 04:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2021 / 04:25 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Trending Stories
Gov. Cooper plans to lift social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1
Video
Fayetteville police looking for man wanted in armed robbery at CVS
Video
Durham County FOP calling for city support for police officers as average of 5 leave DPD per month
Video
Pasquotank NAACP calls on sheriff to release body camera footage of deputy killing Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City
Video
Durham woman stabbed boyfriend to death during argument, deputies say
Video
CBS 17 Votes
CBS 17 Job Alert – CarMax is hiring in Raleigh, Fayetteville
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories