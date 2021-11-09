Sponsored Content: Don’t Keep Living with the Wear & Tear of Foot Traffic Appearing on Your Floors

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) - Deputies from Nash and Franklin counties worked together to arrest a man suspected of stealing passports, phones, and more from migrant camps, a news release said Tuesday.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office began investigating on Oct. 26 after three separate breaking and entering reports at migrant worker camps in the area. Victims said suitcases, clothes, identification documents, tools, phones, and money had been stolen, the Nash County release said.