Sponsored Content: Don’t Keep Putting off the Installation of Your Dream Floors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Harnett County man was so shocked after winning a $200,000 lottery prize that he had to go to sleep and see if his ticket was still a winner the next morning. Then he even had his parents confirm it, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Ismael Jimenez is a warehouse worker. He said he got off work Friday in Sanford and stopped to get gas at the Save More on South Horner Boulevard. He decided to try his luck with a $5 Mega Bucks ticket.