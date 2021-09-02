Sponsored Content: Don’t Let Your Mattress be the Reason You’re Not Sleeping Well

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) - A Concord man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 3-year-old child in late August, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said Alex Dewayne Blount, 26, was arrested for murder after a 3-year-old child was found in bed unresponsive on Sunday at 9:34 a.m. along Central Drive NW.