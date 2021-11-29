Sponsored Content: Don’t Miss Out on the 50 Floor Sale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When attorneys sift through potential jurors for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, they’ll take a hard look at their attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.

Jury selection starts Tuesday in former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial. The pool has already responded to questionnaires similar to those used this year in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for thekilling of George Floyd. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked to provide extensive information on what they already know about the Potter case and whether they have positive or negative impressions about her and Wright.