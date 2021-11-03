Sponsored Content: Don’t Miss the Open Enrollment Period for Medicare

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country's arms manufacturers Wednesday to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers to maintain the country's edge in military technologies.

Speaking during a meeting with officials, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and the Peresvet laser system as a “breakthrough" that “ensured Russia's military security for many years and even decades.”