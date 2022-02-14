Sponsored Content: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Win Luke Bryant Tickets

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said Monday he will not launch a full investigation into allegations that former Bolivian President Evo Morales and his supporters committed crimes against humanity by establishing roadblocks that prevented people in one of Latin America’s poorest nations from accessing vital health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolivia asked the global court in 2020 to open an investigation into the roadblocks, alleging that Morales and others carried out “systematic and organized attacks on the Bolivian population” to prevent them accessing health supplies and services.