Sponsored Content: Don’t Stare at Those Dirty Floors and Worn Carpet Any Longer

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Hunger Action Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Glitches still plague bitcoin rollout in El Salvador
Relative-in-trouble scam making a comeback as traveling returns
Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends
You’re better off getting the vaccine than not. These numbers show you just how much better
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
You’re better off getting the vaccine than not. These numbers show you just how much better
Top Stories
More unvaccinated pregnant people ending up in hospitals with COVID-19
Top Stories
31% of COVID cases in NC are those 17 and younger
Video
School sports blamed for 45% of middle, high school NC COVID-19 clusters
Here are your chances of getting a breakthrough COVID-19 case
Video
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Want $100? Head to NC Central’s vaccine clinic Wednesday
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf; forecast to move into Atlantic Thursday afternoon
Top Stories
Hurricane Larry causing dangerous rip currents at NC Beaches
Scattered strong storms tonight, still on track for a sunny and nice weekend
Video
Ready for the cold? The Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast is here
Video
Video shows water pouring into Manhattan subway station during Ida
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man assaulted child walking to school in Cumberland County, deputies say
Video
Top Stories
31% of COVID cases in NC are those 17 and younger
Video
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Ida evacuee in Charlotte now connected to assault, Greensboro murder
Video
McDonald’s may have revealed what Grimace is supposed to be
Video
Man pleads guilty to Durham rape, knife attack that led to Amber Alert for toddler
Video
‘This wasn’t a dream:’ Breast cancer patient says nurse sexually assaulted her in hospital bed
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Penguins’ Crosby out at least 6 weeks after wrist surgery
Top Stories
Brady, Buccaneers begin defense of title against Cowboys
Former Duke All-American heavyweight wrestler, coach makes WWE debut
Revamped Southern Pines Golf Club has storied history
Raducanu, 18, 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Zverev wins
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Don’t Stare at Those Dirty Floors and Worn Carpet Any Longer
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Sep 8, 2021 / 01:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2021 / 04:33 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Healthy Living
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Leader of central NC armed drug trafficking organization sentenced to 18 years in prison
Gallery
After meeting for 7+ hours, Wake County school leaders table widespread COVID-19 testing, new mask rules
Video
Hurricane Larry causing dangerous rip currents at NC Beaches
Man pleads guilty to Durham rape, knife attack that led to Amber Alert for toddler
Video
CBS 17 Votes
Man assaulted child walking to school in Cumberland County, deputies say
Video
Fort Bragg officials to discuss required name change — and they want your input
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories