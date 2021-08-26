Sponsored Content: Don’t Wait! Ring in a New Season with Brand New Floors

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
North Carolina minimum marriage age now 16 with bill signing
Texas GOP pushes ahead on voting bill with Democrats back
US pledges more aid to earthquake victims in Haiti
Nicaragua orders closure of 15 more NGOs
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: 8,000 new cases reported, most since February
Top Stories
Pfizer applies for full FDA approval of boosters, side effects and timeline explained
Top Stories
FAQs about pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Speech specialists on concerns of masking young children
Video
‘This was one thing I could do right’: Raleigh mom vaccinated during pregnancy sees protection passed to baby
Video
Florida funeral director buries 2 friends, says no funerals available for weeks due to COVID
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island as tropical storm
Video
Top Stories
Hot and humid through the weekend, mainly dry
Video
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Video
600+ workers deployed in NC mountains to help repair 40 damaged roads, bridges
Video
On verge of hurricane status, Henri triggers rip current and rough surf warnings along NC coast
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
CBS 17 Job Alert – Contact tracers needed
Video
Top Stories
FAQs about pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Top Stories
12 US military members, multiple Afghans killed in suicide bombings outside Kabul airport
Video
Baby born on evacuation flight from Kabul is named for military plane’s call sign
Video
NC high school quarterback battles cancer while playing under Friday night lights
Video
No charges filed after man shot to death by relative in Johnston County
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov
Top Stories
Djokovic’s true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov
Video
NC high school quarterback battles cancer while playing under Friday night lights
Video
Titans’ outbreak now at 9; QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID list
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Don’t Wait! Ring in a New Season with Brand New Floors
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 03:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 03:38 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Trending Stories
1 dead after slamming car into tree off I-40 near Wade Avenue, Raleigh police say
Video
Raleigh police investigating after man shot at Northeast Raleigh apartment complex
Video
Stepmom found guilty of strangling 10-year-old girl to death in bed, hiding body in trash bags
Video
Parents urge Wake County Schools to reopen virtual option as COVID cases rise
Video
Ex-Orange County school director gets prison time for embezzling $174,000
Rocky Mount police investigating after human bone found in dog park
Carrboro police charge duo, including teen, in Aug. 5 shooting, burglary
Click here for full list of trending stories