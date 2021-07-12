Sponsored Content: Don’t Waste a Weekend at the Big Box Stores. Let the Flooring Experts Come to You

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that Iowa will cover the cost of troopers sent to Texas to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico, confirming the state would fund the mission after the release of agreements showing the effort would come at “no cost to Texas."

Since Reynolds announced June 24 that she would join other Republican governors in sending forces to the border, her administration has argued Texas could later reimburse Iowa for expenses under a multi-state compact. However, Iowa's assistance agreements released to The Associated Press on Monday stated that Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.