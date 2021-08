FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A utility contractor working in a Fayetteville neighborhood on Tuesday struck an underground power line, causing electrical fires outside of neighboring homes, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to Dowfield Drive around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The first unit arrived to find a single-story home with fire showing on the exterior. Fire was also found outside of a neighboring house, a news release said.