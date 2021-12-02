Sponsored Content: Drive Through the Mile-Long Magic of Lights

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday
EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?
New data suggests nearly 1 in 40 US kids affected by autism
US appeals court to rehear Tennessee abortion ban argument
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
‘No one is safe until everyone is safe’: Vaccination numbers across the world need to improve to beat COVID
Top Stories
Not many second-dose skippers so far among kids between 5-11 who got the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: As omicron looms, new cases top 3,000 again; daily average back above 2,000
Video
Minnesota man tests positive for omicron variant
Founder of conservative Christian TV network, critic of vaccines dies after contracting COVID
Video
Reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 tests planned
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
December warm up continues, also staying dry
Video
Top Stories
Active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with powerful storms ends quietly
Video
‘It’s significant’: Triangle winters warm by 4-degrees over last 50 years
Video
Two cute puppies help CBS 17’s Laura Smith with the Thanksgiving ‘fur-cast’
Video
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Not many second-dose skippers so far among kids between 5-11 who got the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
9-month-old child ejected from car in crash on I-85 overpass: Durham Police
Video
Top Stories
Police officer accused of raping woman he arrested for DWI
Video
‘Toys just aren’t coming in as we had hoped’: Durham Rescue Mission short 3,500 toy donations
Video
COVID-19 in NC: As omicron looms, new cases top 3,000 again; daily average back above 2,000
Video
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that changed deadline for mail-in ballots
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Bucks’ Lopez undergoes back surgery; return date uncertain
Top Stories
Women’s tennis’ China stance could be unique, cost millions
NC State’s Bates undergoes successful shoulder surgery
IOC says it had 2nd video call with tennis player Peng Shuai
Big Game Bound: Playoff hopes remain alive for multiple teams as NFL enters Week 13
Video
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Drive Through the Mile-Long Magic of Lights
My Carolina
by:
Magic of Lights
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 02:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 02:41 PM EST
For more information visit
magicoflights.com
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
9-month-old child ejected from car in crash on I-85 overpass: Durham Police
Video
This dangerous Fayetteville road is getting a facelift to make it safer
Video
3 men accused of assaulting Nash County man, trying to steal his dump trailer
Double play! Fayetteville man accidentally enters same lottery numbers twice, wins two lifetime $25K jackpots
Law banning ‘Carolina Squat’ vehicle modification in North Carolina now in effect
Video
Debt collectors can now DM you on social media, here’s what they can’t do
Traffic stop results in cocaine, oxycodone bust in Roanoke Rapids
Click here for full list of trending stories