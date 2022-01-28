Sponsored Content: Ease the Home-Buying Process with Union Home Mortgage

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave
Man turns himself in almost 2 weeks after fatal Durham hit-and-run
N95 mask distribution to begin in Durham, Orange counties next week
South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
N95 mask distribution to begin in Durham, Orange counties next week
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers fall for 1st time in 2 weeks
Top Stories
Have omicron deaths peaked in the US?
When will children under 5 be eligible for the COVID vaccine?
Video
‘Why don’t we have masks?’ Durham residents still waiting on free N95 masks
Video
Wake County closing outdoor COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to winter weather
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Will this weekend’s snow be better for sledding or snowman making?
Video
Top Stories
Local districts, counties cancel evening, weekend activities due to weekend winter weather
🌨️Snow timeline: When, how much will fall in the Raleigh area
Video
More than 70 million prep for ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm
❄️Snow for 3rd weekend in a row in central NC: When, where, how much
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Would you spend $50,000 to clone your dog?
Video
Top Stories
Woman surrenders, man still on the loose after Durham hit-and-run crash injures pregnant woman
Video
Top Stories
Texas Gov. Abbott shows off border, asks attorneys general to help fight White House and cartels
Video
When will children under 5 be eligible for the COVID vaccine?
Video
Broken line blamed for millions of gallons of raw sewage that flowed into U.S. from Mexico
Video
How a Myrtle Beach veterans group uses stingrays to help PTSD
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte to meet in UK for heavyweight belt
Top Stories
Midfielders, defenders provide US goals in push for WCup bid
Star-studded LA Rams host surging 49ers in NFC title game
Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts
With tensions high, Russia aims for Olympic gold in Beijing
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Ease the Home-Buying Process with Union Home Mortgage
My Carolina
by:
Union Home Mortgage
Posted:
Jan 28, 2022 / 02:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2022 / 02:12 PM EST
For more information, visit
uhm.com
Healthy Living
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
🌨️Snow timeline: When, how much will fall in the Raleigh area
Video
Companies in NC soon won’t have to pay any state income tax. Here’s why you should care about that
Surveillance video catches thieves break in, steal about $30K in merchandise from Raleigh shoe store
Video
Rent hikes – some as high as 40% – has many in the Triangle facing tough decisions
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital count hits another record high; 75% of adults now partially vaccinated
Video
Durham man who plowed SUV into semi-truck had cocaine, marijuana in his system, court docs say
Video
Police investigate after Wilson man shot dead following burglary call
Click here for full list of trending stories