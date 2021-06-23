Sponsored Content: Eno Animal Hospital is a One-Stop-Shop for Fur Babies!

Our pet parents told us they want everything for their pets under one roof. So we have that!

We’re a full-service animal hospital, providing everything from wellness care to dentistry, surgery to senior care, lab work to laser therapy, grooming, boarding, and beyond. We even partner with orthopedic specialty surgeons to offer extensive orthopedic surgery right here at Eno to our Eno patients.

Katie says, “They clearly care about your pets and go to great lengths to understand their needs.”

Mike says, “It is rare to find such a caring vet. I will never take Bruiser to any other hospital.”

And Jonathan says, “Good service is hard to find these days. You can certainly find it here.”

Our Services



Wellness care, above all. The best medicine is preventative medicine. We believe in routine visits, vaccinations, year-round parasite prevention, positive training and socialization, customized nutrition, and anything that supports the long-term health and happiness of your pet. We want your dog or cat to live the best life!

Sick care. A sick pet can be scared—and it’s certainly scary for pet parents. Our vets expertly diagnosis and treat each pet as a beloved individual and member of the Eno family. We also offer pain management, specialized senior care, and end-of-life support. We promise compassion, empathy and respect, especially in the hardest moments.

Dentistry. One of our core services, because dental disease is extremely common in pets. Happily, regular dental cleanings and oral surgery can prevent or resolve painful problems.

Surgery. Only the safest: We support you and your pet before, during, and after the procedure, all through recovery, and with follow-up progress visits.

Lab work. Essential to best care: Simple blood tests, urinalysis, and intestinal parasite screens reveal the true health of your pet’s internal system.

Laser therapy. Great care with cool shades! Laser therapy is painless innovative light treatment that speeds healing and reduces pain and inflammation. It simply works wonders on injuries, infection, and especially arthritis.

Boarding. We know it takes trust to board your fur baby. Our highly trained team works hard to make Eno feel like your pet’s home away from home.

Grooming. A full spa menu and two amazing groomers! Grooming can be transformational—we love helping pets look and feel their very best.

Mary says, “My Gracie is a very happy dog when I take her for a bath or for boarding. She always comes out happy, too. The people there treat Gracie very well, and she loves them.”

Read more amazing reviews.

Remember!

To welcome you as a new Eno pet parent, your pet’s first wellness exam is free. During the full nose-to-tail physical, Dr. Grinstead, Dr. Peace, or Dr. Robyn will thoroughly assess your pet’s health. We believe in taking care of the whole pet! And we love welcoming pets and their people to the Eno family.

Take it from Brittany: “Our first puppy visit was absolutely amazing! Everyone made us feel so special.” And Janna: “My first experience was fantastic! Your pet will be in wonderful hands.” And Kristin: “Y’all could not have made my first visit better unless you gave me wine.”

We’re 100% committed to happy visits, with less stress and lots of treats and love. We never rush anxious pets, and always go above and beyond to help. Dr. Robyn is even certified Fear Free! Kim says, “I love the way they handle my cat with such care. I have never seen her so calm before.”

To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, all visits are valet service or curbside check-in. Learn more about valet visits and curbside check-in.

We love watching fur babies grow up and caring for them their whole lives. We promise to be here every step of the way—for anything and everything your pet needs.

To get to know more about Eno, call us at (919) 471-0308 or visit https://enoanimalhospital.com.