Sponsored Content: Explore the Progress of Glenmere with the Jim Allen Group

A young husband with a child on the way who wanted to teach history one day and another man who always wanted to serve in the military were among the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombingat Afghanistan's Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans.

As military personnel were going through the grim task of notifying the troops' next of kin, some of their names emerged Friday before the government formally announced them. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday's bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.