Sponsored Content: Explore Two New Communities with The Jim Allen Group

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he has had conversations with lawmakers from both parties about a potential vaccine lottery in North Carolina, as other states try that to boost vaccination rates.

“We’re certainly looking at what other states have done and looking at their numbers to see if it’s worked. I’ve talked with several legislators on both sides of the aisle about the potential of doing that kind of thing here,” Cooper told CBS17. “And, I think most everybody is of the opinion that whatever works, whatever gets people vaccinated, we want to try because we know that’s the key to emerging from this pandemic, to turning our economy around.”