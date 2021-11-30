Sponsored Content: Find the Perfect Holiday Gift For the Sweet Tooth in Your Family

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Vice President Harris isn’t the only one trying to get to the root causes of unauthorized migration to the United States. Staff members of an El Paso nonprofit spent two months across the border in Juarez posing the question to dozens of displaced Hondurans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, Cubans and families from the interior of Mexico.

The group, Hope Border Institute of El Paso, on Monday released findings that shed light on the unchecked crime and complex socioeconomic challenges in Mexico and Central America that force people to migrate. It also called for the U.S. to expand pathways for legal migration to cut down on illegal migration and its physical and emotional toll on families and individuals.