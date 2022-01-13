Sponsored Content: Get a Whiter, Brighter Smile with Power Swabs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - With the government pushing to supply Americans with almost 1 billion at-home COVID-19 test kits in the coming months, there are questions arising about how the results can be used.

Rather than wait in line at a testing center, some people are opting to take their tests at home. However, you need to be careful how you intend to use the results because they may not be accepted in certain circumstances.