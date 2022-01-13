Sponsored Content: Get a Whiter, Brighter Smile with Power Swabs

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Federal push for at-home COVID tests leads to questions about how results can be used
The unexpected reason 2021 wasn’t as hot as 2020, according to NOAA and NASA
DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old
Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Federal push for at-home COVID tests leads to questions about how results can be used
Top Stories
NC attorney general says to only use FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 tests
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: New case count sets record with nearly 45,000; another record number of patients in hospitals
How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?
Cheerio! RDU reopening flights to London
Doctors call out Spotify over ‘false and societally harmful assertions’ on Joe Rogan podcast
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
The unexpected reason 2021 wasn’t as hot as 2020, according to NOAA and NASA
Top Stories
Winter storm to bring wintry mix and rain Sunday
Video
What causes different types of winter precipitation?
Video
When does central North Carolina normally get snow?
Video
Snow, rain, and a wintry mix looking likely for NC Sunday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Battle over voting rights comes to a head on Capitol Hill
Video
Top Stories
More than 80 cremated remains found in vacant Ohio church, police say
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh to begin treating roads Friday ahead of weekend winter weather
Video
‘I’m the girl on the bench.’ Woman leaves note for couple who helped save her life in Charlotte park
Video
Additional Chapel Hill-Carrboro bus routes have no drivers Thursday morning
Video
Charlotte rappers launched vegan burger business when touring halted during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
AP source: Texans fire Culley after just one season as coach
Top Stories
MLB talks resume after 42-day gap, little evident progress
Chiefs have Kelce, Hill vs Steelers this time around
Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case
Bills no longer Pats patsy after wins in 3 of past 4 games
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Get a Whiter, Brighter Smile with Power Swabs
My Carolina
by:
Power Swabs
Posted:
Jan 13, 2022 / 03:14 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2022 / 03:14 PM EST
For more information, visit
powerswabs.com
Healthy Living
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Raleigh to begin treating roads Friday ahead of weekend winter weather
Video
Snow, rain, and a wintry mix looking likely for NC Sunday
Video
FBI seeks info after man’s body found on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC
Fact check: Do hospitals count you as unvaccinated if you got your COVID shots at CVS or Walgreens?
Video
Fact check: Are you reading this COVID mask chart the wrong way?
Video
Winter storm to bring wintry mix and rain Sunday
Video
Best place to see snow in NC this weekend
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories