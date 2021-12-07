Sponsored Content: Get Things in Order Before the Open Enrollment Deadline

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
New gum can kill COVID particles in your mouth
Handgun found in Pinecrest HS student’s backpack, leading to ‘heightened’ police presence
How the weather impacted the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago
Nick Cannon announces 5-month-old son's death
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
New gum can kill COVID particles in your mouth
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count climbs for 11th straight day; new case average rises past 3,000
Video
Top Stories
Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal
Video
‘Science is happening at breakneck speed’ – Guidance for COVID, vaccines changing daily
Video
‘A sure bet’: Yet another post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases arrives in North Carolina
Video
NC State professor says world needs to prepare for long battle against COVID
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Where’s winter? NOAA outlook shows warm weather coming up
Video
Top Stories
Get ready for winter weather now (yes, even while it’s still warm)
Video
Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is
Video
When was the last time it snowed in the Triangle?
Back to December today, rain possible Wednesday AM
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Creator of fake account sought in teens' killings
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count climbs for 11th straight day; new case average rises past 3,000
Video
Top Stories
Mother leaves Chick-Fil-A drive-thru to give birth
Video
Raleigh is 1 of 3 cities in the US to get this new Uber safety feature
Video
Body of missing Fuquay-Varina man recovered from Harris Lake
Video
Where’s winter? NOAA outlook shows warm weather coming up
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
China cleared to play in men’s hockey at Beijing Olympics
Top Stories
Big bucks for bowls: Here’s how much money NC State’s Doeren, UNC’s Brown will collect in incentives
‘Cheugy,’ ‘omicron’ among 2021’s most mispronounced words
High school basketball | Sanderson at Southeast Raleigh
Video
Patriots out-run Bills in 14-10 win in blustery conditions
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Get Things in Order Before the Open Enrollment Deadline
My Carolina
by:
Hall Insurance
Posted:
Dec 7, 2021 / 03:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2021 / 03:13 PM EST
For more information, visit
coveredbymel.com/medicare
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
NC woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Video
2 arrested after man found dead inside Raleigh home
Video
Body of missing Fuquay-Varina man recovered from Harris Lake
Video
Wake County creates more than 2,500 affordable housing units 2 years ahead of schedule
Amber Alert: Baby located after being abducted in Randolph County
Video
Workers share sadness, concern after deadly accident at Harnett grocery distribution center
Video
Raleigh man faces child porn charges following federal raid at his home
Click here for full list of trending stories