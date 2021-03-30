Sponsored Content: Get to Know Financial Coach Pete D’Arruda

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa
Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Durham police close road due to ‘active scene,’ drivers asked to avoid area
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Warmer and Dry Today, Storms Return Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for areas south and east of Triangle
Video
Some without power after severe storms hit central NC; another round forecast for Sunday
Video
Severe weather chances in the forecast for Friday, Sunday in central NC
Video
Explaining SPC categories and what they mean for you
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Warmer and Dry Today, Storms Return Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
2nd suspect in Zebulon shooting that injured person, killed family pet now in custody
Video
Top Stories
NC Senate leader again seeks retooling of reading program
Video
Virginia community mourns loss of slain teen as charges considered against 14-year-old suspect
Video
44 lbs of meth, 16 lbs of cocaine found along with guns in Sampson County home, deputies say
Video
Police: Virginia teenager killed after gun accidentally fires while playing basketball with friends
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
Top Stories
Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October
Bautista Agut survives to oust Isner in 3 sets at Miami Open
Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding
Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Get to Know Financial Coach Pete D’Arruda
My Carolina
by:
Capital Financial USA
Posted:
Mar 30, 2021 / 02:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 30, 2021 / 02:39 PM EDT
For more information, visit
capitalfinancialusa.com
Trending Stories
Woman charged with manslaughter after disconnecting her son’s ventilator for 10 hours, warrant says
Mom charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter
Video
Pair wanted in NC for dumping body of overdose victim in woods
Video
36 years later, Raleigh man thanks Red Sox star for saving his life
Video
Tennessee lawmakers pass ‘permitless carry’ despite last-minute efforts to stop the bill
Video
Police investigating double shooting in Dunn
Video
44 lbs of meth, 16 lbs of cocaine found along with guns in Sampson County home, deputies say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories