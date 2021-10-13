Sponsored Content: Get Your Floors Ready for the Holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ahead of a court-ordered deadline to fund a multibillion-dollar plan aimed at improving North Carolina schools, state leaders said Wednesday they’re still negotiating a budget agreement with no clear indication when that will be resolved.

House Democrats and education advocates on Wednesday urged the state to fully fund the Leandro plan, which is part of a long-running court case tied to whether the state is meeting its Constitutional obligation to provide a “sound, basic education.”