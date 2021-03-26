Sponsored Content: Get Your Roof Inspected Before it’s too Late

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Toilet paper shortage possible amid shipping container crisis, suppliers report
California woman sentenced for Catholic school bomb threats
Man taken to the hospital after being shot near downtown Raleigh, police say
2 NC State baseball players suspended after breaking and entering arrests
Gallery
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible both days this weekend, with tornadoes possible Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Storm chance and warm through the weekend
Video
Severe weather chances in the forecast for Friday, Sunday in central NC
Video
Explaining SPC categories and what they mean for you
Video
New video shows intense wind, rain as tornado hits NC city
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Safety concerns prompt closure of Cape Lookout Lighthouse for 2 years
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 restrictions ease up, but some Raleigh restaurant owners say it won’t help them much
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh non-profit assisting homeless population in receiving stimulus checks
Video
ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible both days this weekend, with tornadoes possible Sunday
Video
Emotions running high as search continues for father and son missing after fishing on Neuse River
Video
‘The pandemic isn’t over:’ Family of Durham man battling COVID urges community to not let their guard down
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NASCAR goes for first ride through the dirt at Bristol
Top Stories
After 4 years at UNC, forward Sterling Manley says he’s transferring
2 NC State baseball players suspended after breaking and entering arrests
Gallery
AP Interview: Emmert says poor communication led to inequity
Shaka Smart leaves Texas to take over Marquette’s program
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Get Your Roof Inspected Before it’s too Late
My Carolina
by:
Big Bear Roofing
Posted:
Mar 26, 2021 / 07:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2021 / 07:02 PM EDT
For more information, visit
thebigbearroof.com
Trending Stories
Woman charged with manslaughter after disconnecting her son’s ventilator for 10 hours, warrant says
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Fight between bear and wild hog in Smokies
Video
Duo are ‘persons of interest’ in homicide earlier this month, Fayetteville police say
Video
Emotions running high as search continues for father and son missing after fishing on Neuse River
Video
Brood X is coming: Cicadas return by the billions in 2021, including NC
Video
‘The pandemic isn’t over:’ Family of Durham man battling COVID urges community to not let their guard down
Video
Stray dog determined to take stuffed unicorn from NC Dollar General gets it as gift from animal-control officer
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories