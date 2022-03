Bill Reh’s Noon Forecast

Food, clothes and book drive for kids being held …

Long COVID and its long-term effects

Frontier expands service at RDU

Severe Weather Preparedness Week – Tornado drills

Tanker hauling 10K gallons of propane overturns, …

Fears of more Russian attacks as Ukrainians continue …

President Biden announces ban on Russian oil, gas …

NC Tech hosting virtual job expo

Virtually ‘March for Change’ today to support the …

More flight options coming to RDU