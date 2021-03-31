Sponsored Content: Hear From The Closet Factory Contest Winner

Laura Smith wears a lot of hats here at CBS17 as part of our Morning News team -- from breaking news, to weather and, her main role, traffic. Seeing those road issues everyday is why she started her "Driving You Crazy" Series to help make those maddening commutes to and from home a little easier.

If there is something driving you crazy on the roads, tell Laura about it and see if she can get you some answers. Shoot her an email at LSmith@cbs17.com.