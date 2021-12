RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both gave the green light Thursday for eligible 16 and 17-year-olds to receive Pfizer boosters.

Dr. David Wohl, a UNC infectious disease professor, said although teens are known to better fight off COVID-19, Pfizer boosters are coming at a pivotal time as new variants spread and cases rise during the winter.