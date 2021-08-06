Sponsored Content: If You’re in Need of a Refresh at Home, Start From the Bottom-up

LONDON (BRPROUD) -- KFC is opening a chicken-themed hotel in London called the House of Harland, and U.K. fans have the opportunity to book an exclusive one-night stay.

Inspired by its secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices -- "because we love a theme," KFC says -- fans can stay in the hotel for £111 ($153.95 U.S.) per night, with bookings starting on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. exclusively on Hotels.com.