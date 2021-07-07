Sponsored Content: Improving Your Home Can Be a Breeze

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) -- Fayetteville police arrested and charged a second man in the May 17 shooting death of a woman and her unborn child.

Sincere Perry, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and injury to real property.