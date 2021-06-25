Sponsored Content: In This Crazy Housing Market, It’s Important to Have a Team of Realtors Working for You

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh.

Both Alex and Buster Murdaugh announced Friday they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing the mother and son earlier this month at their Colleton County property.