Sponsored Content: Learn How to Sew at Capital Sew & Quilt

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Suspect sought after man dead, woman injured in Johnston County shooting, deputies say
Student charged for reporting fake gun threat made against Charlotte schools
National Guard helping virus-sapped states, hospitals
Find out if you made 2021's naughty or nice list
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
NC’s 1st Omicron case detected in UNC Charlotte student; patient has cleared all protocols
Top Stories
NC college student tests positive for omicron variant near Charlotte
Live
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Patient count climbs closer to 1,500; another 3,000 new cases for 3rd straight day
Could we see more travel woes in 2022?
Video
FDA approves new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for some people
Video
3 nursing homes or assisted living facilities report COVID outbreaks in Wake County despite vaccine access
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
More than half of NC is now under severe drought
Video
Top Stories
NASA’s IXPE mission to study X-rays in space
Video
Where’s winter? NOAA outlook shows warm weather coming up
Video
Get ready for winter weather now (yes, even while it’s still warm)
Video
Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Cream cheese shortage: Pandemic hitting bagel lovers right in the schmear
Video
Top Stories
11-year-old with cerebral palsy bags his 1st buck
Video
Top Stories
Watch Live: Bob Dole remembered with funeral at Washington National Cathedral, tribute at WWII Memorial
‘I was ecstatic.’ Single mother from Charlotte gets help this Christmas from local police department Toy Drive
Video
Krispy Kreme expands 'Day of the Dozens' deal for rewards members
Video
Chief Justice Roberts rejects bid to block mask mandate on airplanes
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Full share on World Series champion Braves worth $397,391
Top Stories
Bowl-bound Army looks to beat Navy for 5th time in 6 games
NCAA puts Auburn hoops on 4 years probation, suspends Pearl
Utah’s Whittingham unanimous AP Pac-12 Coach of the Year
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Learn How to Sew at Capital Sew & Quilt
My Carolina
by:
Capital Sew & Quilt
Posted:
Dec 10, 2021 / 02:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2021 / 02:40 PM EST
For more information, visit
capitalsewandquilt.com
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
NC woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Video
Woman held at knife-point has car stolen in Durham
Server says she was fired after $4,400 tip
Video
WATCH: Couple with infant removed from American Airlines flight out of Charlotte
Video
Suspect sought after man dead, woman injured in Johnston County shooting, deputies say
Cary school worker suspended after video appears to show knee on neck of student
Video
NC’s 1st Omicron case detected in UNC Charlotte student; patient has cleared all protocols
Click here for full list of trending stories