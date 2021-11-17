Sponsored Content: Learn More About Covid Vaccines for Children

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Acting on an order from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, the state's adjutant general sent a memo telling troops that they aren’t required to get the shot and “no negative administrative or legal action” would be taken against them if they refuse. That order from Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino came as Stitt asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to consider suspending the mandate for members of the Oklahoma Guard.