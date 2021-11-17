Sponsored Content: Learn More About Covid Vaccines for Children

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting
Live
Oklahoma challenging Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for Guard
‘He’s a hero to all of us’: Teen who died saving family from house fire will have organs donated
Video
NJ breaks own monthly sports betting record: $1.3B in bets
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Daily case count hits 2,000; another big jump in kid vaccinations
Top Stories
14 kids given wrong COVID vaccine dose at California clinic
Video
Top Stories
New COVID law forces Tennessee hospitals to allow family visitation with dying patients
Video
Hosting unvaccinated guests at Thanksgiving? Here’s some advice
Video
Unvaccinated Greene: 'I'm up to $63K' in mask fines
Video
NC wildlife officials warn that deer may carry COVID-19
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fireball meteor lights up NC sky during SpaceX launch
Video
Top Stories
After delays, NASA and SpaceX prepare for Crew-3 launch
Video
Weekend NC coastal flooding partly caused by ‘king tide’ — but just what is it?
Video
Entire NC coast braces for storm as high tides trigger flooding, officials warn of high winds, dangerous travel
Video
Ocracoke Ferry cancels routes Saturday due to high winds, impending weekend storms
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Raleigh police to begin handing out Advance Auto Parts gift cards during traffic stops
Video
Top Stories
14 kids given wrong COVID vaccine dose at California clinic
Video
Top Stories
New COVID law forces Tennessee hospitals to allow family visitation with dying patients
Video
Raleigh police chief to publicly address ‘recent crime’
Video
Hosting unvaccinated guests at Thanksgiving? Here’s some advice
Video
Drug overdoses killed 100K in 1 year, officials say
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
NC State hasn’t given up on playing for an ACC Championship
Top Stories
Naturally, Falcons vs Patriots brings back memories of 28-3
NFL updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving
In the ACC, picking the top quarterback won’t be easy task
Confident US sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Learn More About Covid Vaccines for Children
My Carolina
by:
Piedmont Health
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 03:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 03:22 PM EST
For more information visit
piedmonthealth.org
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Person shot in the head at park in Raleigh, police say
Video
Police ID man shot in the head, killed at Raleigh park; 2 minors charged with murder
Video
Pickup truck collides with Amtrak train after going around crossing arms in Dunn
Cumberland County School Board unanimously approves two $1,000 bonuses for all employees
Video
EXPLAINER: Doubts raised as execution nears for Julius Jones
21-year-old killed in ‘planned attack’ inside Fayetteville home, police say
Video
‘I have never seen anything like it’: Trooper says woman survived scary collision with semi
Click here for full list of trending stories