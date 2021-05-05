Sponsored Content: Learn More About the Health and Wellness Services that Avance Care Offers

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge
NC lawmakers pass act guaranteeing at least 1 visitor for those in hospitals, nursing homes
Video
Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium
Wake County sees manpower shortage affect ambulance response times
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Months into vaccinations, COVID-19 outbreaks still a problem at long-term care facilities in NC
Top Stories
Calls for drug companies to share vaccine formulas grow as global COVID crisis worsens
Video
Top Stories
Missing stimulus check? File 2020 tax return with the IRS
Video
AP source: Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 to 16
Video
President Biden announces new vaccination effort goal for Fourth of July
Video
Is it appropriate to ask your family and friends if they’re vaccinated?
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC
Video
Top Stories
Cold front will bring a late day storm chance
Video
Tornado warning issued in central NC as storms sweep through area
Live
NC State researcher says new science will help predict hurricane season 18 months in advance
Video
The Miracle League of the Triangle brings smiles on and off the field
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NC Senate to vote on bill meant to make medical billing more transparent
Top Stories
Michigan high school baseball player dies following head injury from in-game collision
Video
Top Stories
Family of Ashli Babbitt, woman shot by officer during Capitol riot, says it was murder and plans to sue for wrongful death
Video
Derek Chauvin seeks new trial in George Floyd case
Video
Biden’s American Families Plan will cost $900 billion more than White House predicts, study says
Video
Calls for drug companies to share vaccine formulas grow as global COVID crisis worsens
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player
Top Stories
The Latest: NFL offers Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated fans
The Female Field: Raven Johnson is first girl to play in boys All-American game
Video
Australian cricketers in limbo after India’s IPL postponed
Golf super league resurfaces as McIlroy puts stock in legacy
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Learn More About the Health and Wellness Services that Avance Care Offers
My Carolina
by:
Avance Care
Posted:
May 5, 2021 / 03:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2021 / 03:24 PM EDT
For more information, visit
Avancecare.com
My Carolina Sooley Giveaway
Trending Stories
Durham company offers to hire students, pay tuition — with no strings attached
Video
Good Samaritan helps take down suspect who fled multi-vehicle crash on Capital Blvd, police say
Video
Johnston County deputy shoots suspect during arrest, sheriff’s office says
Video
Live newscasts
Suspect shoots man after being asked to leave Fayetteville gas station, police say
Video
Checking the facts cited by vaccine-hesitant demonstrators in downtown Raleigh
Video
Raleigh Weather
Click here for full list of trending stories