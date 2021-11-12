Sponsored Content: Let 50 Floor Give You the Floor of Your Dreams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is partnering with local community groups to create nine new COVID-19 vaccine sites to help families get vaccinated.

The sites will be located in Buncombe, Burke, Forsyth, Lenoir, Pasquotank, Robeson, Sampson, Vance and Wilson counties. A full list of participating sites with operating days and hours can also be found here.