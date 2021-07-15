Sponsored Content: Make the Process of Buying & Selling Your Home Seamless

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Woman faces hate crime allegation after stomping on ‘Back the Blue’ sign in Utah
Video
‘Looking for missing money’ – NC auditor and treasurer launch investigation into Spring Lake’s finances
Child tax credit updates: What time? What if amount is wrong?
Video
COVID-19 sniffing police dogs make US debut
Gallery
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Pineville woman, Greensboro teen are the most recent COVID-19 lottery winners
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland County Schools, Cape Fear Valley Health team up for high school vaccine clinics
Video
Top Stories
NC’s COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for first time since May
Video
With cases climbing in NC, experts hope getting COVID-19 vaccine doses to doctors’ offices will reverse trend
Video
Tennessee’s former top vaccine official sent muzzle days before firing, husband says
Video
Experts: Now is the time to figure out what to do with excess vaccine doses
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hot & humid with low PM storm chances rest of the week
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains bring down trees, flood roads in Wake County
Video
NWS: Tornado in Georgia reached max intensity at naval base, injuring 9 and flipping RVs
Video
‘Everyone should stay alert,’ Gov. Cooper says as Tropical Storm Elsa moves into NC
Video
Tracking Elsa: Will it impact the Triangle?
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Woman faces hate crime allegation after stomping on ‘Back the Blue’ sign in Utah
Video
Top Stories
Social Security recipients may get their biggest cost-of-living bump. But when?
Video
Top Stories
911 calls released from Surfside, Florida condo collapse: ‘There’s people in the rubble yelling’
Video
Wake Tech, Raleigh restaurant team up to address hospitality labor shortage
Child Tax Credit 2021: Here’s how families say they’ll use ‘basic income for kids’
Video
Chicago driver who fatally struck 9-year-old boy was off-duty cop, says police order
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Yankees-Red Sox ppd after New York positive COVID tests
Top Stories
Bulky but wild DeChambeau pays price on British Open links
Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance
Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons
Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed NFL’s Richard Sherman
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Make the Process of Buying & Selling Your Home Seamless
My Carolina
by:
Opendoor
Posted:
Jul 15, 2021 / 03:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2021 / 03:07 PM EDT
For more information, visit
opendoor.com
Trending Stories
Tennessee man accused of trying to buy teen girl for sex talks from jail
Video
Social Security recipients may get biggest cost-of-living bump in almost 40 years
Video
Duke 1st in the country to implant new artificial heart
Gallery
Liquor shortage: Why NC is impacted more than other states
Video
Fayetteville woman killed in 300-foot fall on Oregon coast
Video
Amazon adds 2 new delivery stations in Wake, Guilford counties
NC county to pay hotels over $200,000 for damages by homeless
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories