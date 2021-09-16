Sponsored Content: Master the Current Real Estate Market in the Triangle

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims
Fayetteville VA says it administered expired COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Rep. Cawthorn warned after bringing knife to Henderson Co. School Board meeting
Judge invites Prince Andrew to request unsealing of records
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Fayetteville VA says it administered expired COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Top Stories
Central NC hospitals feel surge of Labor Day COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: 1% of fully vaccinated have had a breakthrough case
COVID-19 in NC: State vaccine data confirm steady decline in weekly 1st doses
COVID-19 in NC: 2nd straight day with more than 7,000 new cases, 100 deaths
Body’s back up immune system remembers Covid virus, research shows
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hurricane Hunter aircraft to investigate system forecast to move by NC coast
Top Stories
2 new depressions likely to form in the Atlantic, NHC says
Remembering Hurricane Florence’s impacts on NC 3 years later
Video
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Video
Sept. 10 marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Fayetteville VA says it administered expired COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Top Stories
Body’s back up immune system remembers Covid virus, research shows
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh man charged with exposing himself at park, masturbating in front of child at Sheetz
Video
Fact check: In pediatrician’s video pushing for masks in schools, the numbers add up
Video
Drone drops cellphones, drugs at Virginia private school
Video
Gabby Petito, boyfriend shown after 911 call, weeks before disappearance
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Jon Rahm motivated for more following POY snub
Top Stories
Angels’ Ohtani has sore arm, may not pitch again this season
NHL expects 98% of players to be vaccinated before season
Big Game Bound week 2: Edgerrin James discusses Hall of Fame journey
Video
Azinger questions Koepka’s love for playing in Ryder Cup
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Master the Current Real Estate Market in the Triangle
My Carolina
by:
Opendoor
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 04:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2021 / 04:04 PM EDT
For more information, visit
opendoor.com
Healthy Living
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Durham man charged with murdering Faith Hedgepeth in 2012
Video
Durham drivers raise concerns about ATV riders blocking traffic, driving on city streets
Video
‘We’ve been very blessed’ – Beloved Johnston County restaurant closing after 40+ years
Video
Wake County mom, fully vaccinated, recalls battling breakthrough COVID case for almost 2 weeks
Video
Gabby Petito, boyfriend shown after 911 call, weeks before disappearance
Video
2 shot – 1 in head, 1 in neck – outside The Bison Bar in Raleigh, police say
Video
Sheriff’s office looking for man impersonating deputy in Raleigh
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories