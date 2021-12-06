Sponsored Content: Merz Aesthetics Can Give you the Confidence to be your Best Self

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Mark McKinney, 64, who was a pastor at a Wake County church, was killed on Oct. 9 when a car ran off the road and plowed into a group of people outside of Johnson’s Drive-In in Siler City. At the time, police said three other people were injured.

Immediately following the crash, concrete barriers were installed outside the restaurant for peace of mind. On Monday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page that repairs have now begun.