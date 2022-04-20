Wake Tech is excited that The Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence is now up and running at the Scott Northern Wake Tech Campus. The state-of-the-art facility is 75-thousand square feet of shop space and 25-thousand square feet of classrooms. Automotive industry icon Rick Hendrick helped kick off construction of the new automotive training facility with a $1,000,000 gift from Hendrick Automotive Group.
Sponsored Content: New Hedrick Center for Automotive Excellence Now Open at Wake Tech
