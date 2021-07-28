Sponsored Content: Nitro Circus is Bringing Their High-Flying, Dare-Devil Action to Durham

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors
Polish judges back EU court rulings, urge legal changes
Man arrested after teen killed, TikTok star wounded during ‘Purge’ screening at California theater
Video
Vacationing couple struck by lightning in front of their children in Florida
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Pfizer says booster shot can help protect against delta variant
Video
Top Stories
Eye scan could determine whether COVID-19 patients will be ‘long haulers’
Video
Top Stories
SC woman’s life turned upside down after being diagnosed with rare disease following vaccination
Video
Duke University to require masks indoors due to surge of delta variant
Video
Here’s how much each state is adding to the national COVID bump
Video
CDC calls for nearly 2/3 of US counties to mask-up indoors
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
West Coast wildfire smoke will be back over NC on Wednesday
Top Stories
‘Ridge of death’ heat dome expected to scorch much of the US
Video
Hottest spell of the year through Friday
Video
West Coast wildfires bring Code Orange Air Quality Alert to most of NC
Video
Smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away brings hazy conditions to central NC
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Boy Scout chaperone accused of placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at camp
Video
Top Stories
Videos show police rescuing 6-month-old baby left in car outside Nevada casino
Video
Top Stories
‘I am safe, I am loved’: Boy stabbed, set on fire by father adopted by detective
Video
Grieving Virginia father desperately searching for answers after son’s murder
Video
Inside North Carolina SBI’s officer-involved shooting investigations
Video
25 years later: How a mistaken trip solved the 1996 Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Regents approve naming Iowa’s football field for Duke Slater
Top Stories
Cunningham headlines list of top prospects in NBA draft
Duke Football: 2021 ACC preview
Rodgers participates in Packers’ first training-camp workout
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Nitro Circus is Bringing Their High-Flying, Dare-Devil Action to Durham
My Carolina
by:
Nitro Circus
Posted:
Jul 28, 2021 / 02:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2021 / 02:03 PM EDT
For more information, visit
NitroCircus.com
Trending Stories
Durham man pinned in car after high-speed crash in Apex, police say; 2 teens also involved
Video
Gov. Cooper not planning to reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 surges in NC
Video
Woman shot at park in Durham, police say
Video
Parents ‘broken’ after daughter violently killed, left on I-85 in Vance County
Video
Man charged, accused of putting ‘I ❤️ Being White’ stickers on cars at Cary Mexican restaurants
Video
Fully vaccinated Cary couple gets COVID-19, urges everyone to continue taking precautions
Video
Woman arrested day after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Fayetteville
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories