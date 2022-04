We’re so excited to start up a new segment each week where we spotlight an animal ready to be adopted!

This week’s pup is Cedric, a young adult Flat Coat Retriever.

A big thank you to the sponsor of this new segment, Michael & Son Services. If you’re interested in adopting Cedric, just head to Saving Grace today, or go to their website for more information, SavingGraceNC.org.