Sponsored Content: Protect Your Money & Retirement by Detecting Financial Blind spots

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a child care center in Cary Thursday as the Biden administration tries to build support for a plan to offer free preschool to three- and four-year-old kids.

He and Gov. Roy Cooper (D) got a tour of Bright Beginnings Child Development Center, talking with parents and teachers about the impact of preschool on setting up kids to be successful later in life. Some parents also talked about the challenges of affording child care for their kids.